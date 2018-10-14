A Chicago priest who advertises on the internet as a “gay” masseur who does “man to man bodywork” says he has permission to host an openly homosexual group at his Catholic priory.

Openly homosexual Fr. Michael Guimon is a member of the Friars Servants of Mary — or Servites — and head of the priory at Our Lady of Sorrows National Basilica. He’s also the Servites’ formation director and senior care minister, with specialties of “spiritual companion and massage therapist.”

Fr. Guimon hosts the homosexual monthly meetup Rainbow Warriors in Our Lady of Sorrows monastery, evidently with his order’s blessing.

And he appears to be thriving on Chicago’s online homosexual meetup scene.

Fr. Guimon is listed on the “Gay Body Workers” website as a professional masseur who does “Man to Man Body Work, and is signed up as both member and organizer “Michael G.” on the Mankind Pride of Chicago Meetup website for “Gay, Bi, Trans, Queer and Questioning Men.”

Moreover, Guimon’s profiles on the site (here and here) list the many homosexual meetups he’s involved with, although after LifeSiteNews contacted him, one of these has been set to private.

The meetups include: Men Cuddling Men (Chicago), The Body Electric School Chicago, CANS Chicago Area Naturists Sons, Chicago Social Activities for Gay Guys 40+, Gay Guys Do! a gay men’s group to get out & do good, North Side Gay Game Night, Gay Chicago Singles Event, Nude Yoga Chicago, Chicago Gays Unite, MORE for Gay Men.

Cupich’s double standard on homosexuality

Fr. Guimon lives in the same archdiocese as Fr. Paul Kalchik, who was recently removed from his parish after he privately burned a rainbow-and-cross banner against the wishes of Chicago archbishop Cardinal Blase Cupich.

Fr. Kalchik, who maintains that a previous pastor of his parish died in the rectory attached to a sex-machine, remains in hiding after being threatened with commitment to a psychiatric hospital for defying Cupich and destroying the rainbow banner that once hung behind the altar as an act of “exorcism.”

Indeed, the treatment of the two priests brings into sharp relief a double standard in Chicago under Cupich’s leadership.

Known for his LGBT sympathies, Cupich’s group at the current youth synod is the only one to call for recognition of “other types of families.” Cupich also said at the 2015 synod on the family that homosexual persons can decide for themselves if they can receive Holy Communion, a position he reiterated to ABC News.

LifeSiteNews contacted the Archdiocese of Chicago to ask if it endorsed Fr. Guimon’s activities. Communications director Anne Maselli responded by email that she would get back, but she had not by deadline.

LifeSiteNews also made multiple attempts by phone and email to contact Servite provincial superior Fr. John Fontana to verify if the Servites endorsed Fr. Guimon’s activities, but did not hear back by deadline.

LifeSiteNews also called Fr. Chris Krymski, pastor of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows, but did not hear back by deadline.

After LifeSiteNews contacted the archdiocese and the order, the Rainbow Warrior Facebook page disappeared, and the ManKindPride meetup site listing Our Lady of Sorrows as the group’s meeting site now lists it as meeting elsewhere.

Read more at LifeSiteNews